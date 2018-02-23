MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After an overnight storm blanketed the Twin Cities, snow emergencies have been declared across the metro area.
St. Paul and Minneapolis declared snow emergencies Friday morning. Several suburbs are also under snow emergencies.
WCCO Meteorologist Matt Brickman said about 6 inches of snow fell in the Twin Cities Thursday and Friday.
To see if your city is under a snow emergency and check your city’s parking rules, click here.
More snow is expected to hit Minnesota Saturday afternoon. Brickman said the Twin Cities can expect 4 to 8 inches from that round.