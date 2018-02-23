WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis, Snow Emergency, St. Paul, Winter Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After an overnight storm blanketed the Twin Cities, snow emergencies have been declared across the metro area.

St. Paul and Minneapolis declared snow emergencies Friday morning. Several suburbs are also under snow emergencies.

WCCO Meteorologist Matt Brickman said about 6 inches of snow fell in the Twin Cities Thursday and Friday.

To see if your city is under a snow emergency and check your city’s parking rules, click here.

More snow is expected to hit Minnesota Saturday afternoon. Brickman said the Twin Cities can expect 4 to 8 inches from that round.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch