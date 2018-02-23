WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty did not extinguish talk of a re-run.

WCCO caught up with the Republican Friday while he spoke to a meeting of the Minnesota Precision Manufacturing Association.

He addressed questions about jobs and the economy. And some say he sounded like a potential candidate.

“I announced not too long ago I wasn’t running for the U.S. Senate, and as to what I do next, I’m mulling all of those options over and will have some more information for you down the road,” Pawlenty said.

There are five Republicans who have declared they’re running for governor in November.

Pawlenty was governor from 2003 to 2011.

