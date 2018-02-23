MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The fresh snowfall made for a slow Friday commute for many in Minnesota. And another storm bringing measurable snow is on the way.

According to WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman, about 6 inches of snow fell in the Twin Cities. Elsewhere in the state, similar totals were racked up in Brainerd and Faribault. About 7.5 inches were measured in Staples, and roughly 4 in Redwood Falls.

Snow was still falling along the North Shore portion of the state Friday morning.

Brickman said that this storm brought a pretty high moisture ratio, “not that white fluffy stuff that you can just sweep away.”

The snowfall brought Minnesota much closer to the average amount of snowfall for this time of year, but that’s not the last of it.

Brickman said more heavy, wet snow is expected to move into Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The snow should again move in from the south, reaching the Twin Cities by mid-afternoon, and then continuing to fall well into the evening.

Brickman said that this forthcoming round of snow could bring totals potentially larger than the previous storm, though not by much. He said the Twin Cities could expect anywhere from 4 to 8 inches.

After that, winds will start to pick up. Next week, however, brings temperatures in the upper 30s.