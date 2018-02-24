WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
By Mike Augustyniak
Filed Under:El Burrito Mercado, Local TV, Mike Augustyniak, Mike's Mix

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak visits a local mixologist to see what they’re stirring up. This week, he heads to St. Paul’s El Burrito Mercado, where they mix up a mean margarita.

Recipe:

el burrito mercado margarita Mikes Mix: El Burrito Mercados Margarita

(credit: CBS)

  • 2 oz Tequila (blanco or reposado, from 100% agave)
  • 2 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 1 oz Agave Nectar
  • 1 oz Grand Marnier

Instructions:

Rim a margarita glass with lime juice and Kosher or margarita salt; fill glass with ice. Shake ingredients in a tin over ice, and strain into glass.  Garnish with a lime wheel.

El Burrito Mercado is a standard bearer for Mexican food and culture on St. Paul’s Westside.  You’ll find an authentic supermercado adjacent to El Cafe y Bar Restaurant, which features four unique dining experiences: cafeteria style, dine-in full service, buffet/brunch, and in the summer an outdoor patio.  They also have a private dining space for private events.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch