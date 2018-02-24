MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak visits a local mixologist to see what they’re stirring up. This week, he heads to St. Paul’s El Burrito Mercado, where they mix up a mean margarita.
Recipe:
- 2 oz Tequila (blanco or reposado, from 100% agave)
- 2 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 1 oz Agave Nectar
- 1 oz Grand Marnier
Instructions:
Rim a margarita glass with lime juice and Kosher or margarita salt; fill glass with ice. Shake ingredients in a tin over ice, and strain into glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.
El Burrito Mercado is a standard bearer for Mexican food and culture on St. Paul’s Westside. You’ll find an authentic supermercado adjacent to El Cafe y Bar Restaurant, which features four unique dining experiences: cafeteria style, dine-in full service, buffet/brunch, and in the summer an outdoor patio. They also have a private dining space for private events.