MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a teenager is dead after being hit by a Northstar Commuter Rail train near Elk River Sunday night.

Metro Transit authorities say the incident happened at about 6 p.m. near Ogden St. SW and 192nd Ave. NW. A pedestrian was walking westbound with another person on the track bed when a train heading westbound hit the teenager.

Authorities say the other person with the teenager who was hit escaped injury. Officials say there is no pedestrian or street crossing where the teenager was hit. Passengers were on the train at the time of the incident.

Metro Transit investigators are being assisted in the investigation by the Elk River Police Department and the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office. What led up to the incident is under investigation.

