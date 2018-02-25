Filed Under:FBI, Missing Person, Missing Woman

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The FBI is asking the public’s help in finding a northern Minnesota woman who’s been missing for nearly a month.

(credit: FBI)

The FBI and the Red Lake Police Department say that 27-year-old Amy Dow was last seen leaving her Ponemah home on Jan. 27.

Dow is described as standing 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighing 98 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Authorities say she has the word “Castillo” tattooed on her chest.

Anyone with information on Dow’s whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 763-569-8000.

