MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 77-year-old man died in a crash Saturday night as a winter storm dumped heavy snow over central Minnesota.

The State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Benton County Road 66, just east of Foley.

James Demarais was driving a Chevy Traverse south on the county road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and slammed into a Chevy Silverado going east on the highway.

Demarais, of Foley, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from his vehicle, the patrol says. He died at the scene.

The driver of the Silverado was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The patrol reports that conditions on the roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash, as a winter storm dumped around 7 inches of snow on the area.

