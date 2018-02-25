MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This is the type of weekend some local business owners love.

It’s what they’ve been hoping for, for several years. If you recall, there was barely a flake to be found last February.

A year later, we revisited Theodore Wirth Park, where the ground is coated. A menace to some and a joy to others, the emotion-stirring white precipitation is upon us.

Six-year-old Liam Schaffhausen spent Sunday on a snow tube at Theodore Wirth Park with his grandmother Doreen.

“I’ve like loved the snow since I was a baby because I’ve loved how you can play in it and make stuff,” Liam said.

It was just the boost he needed to conquer his goals for the day. And it helped many a skier accomplish their goals, too.

Jake Sirek of Minneapolis enjoyed the trails.

“It’s great to have this beautiful snow late in the season, it’s great to be able to get out and ski and enjoy the outdoors,” Sirek said.

And for the Theodore Wirth staff, it was perfect day to turn a profit. Between helping customers, Helen Bartlett told WCCO, “I’ve been here since 7 a.m., people started coming since 9:30 and it’s been like non-stop since then.”

Things got so busy, Bartlett said they were running out of skis.

“Definitely after snowfalls like these, we get so many people and that’s really awesome,” Bartlett said.

And even though snow can be a nuisance, on this day, it seemed more of a pleasure. Whether enjoying it on two legs or on four at the Lake of the Isles Dog Park.

Apollo the Golden Doodle enjoyed it, his owner Becca Gonzalez-Olson saying, “He’s a big fan, he’s a big fan, he just rolls around in it as much as he can.”

It seems people are realizing that despite recent years around here, this is to be expected. “Somebody said to me this morning, ‘Well now it looks like Minnesota, now,’” Doreen Schaffhausen said.