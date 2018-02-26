Filed Under:2018 Legislative Session, Mark Dayton, Minnesota Legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton has signed the Legislature’s operating budget into law.

The governor’s office announced the signing Monday night. The House and Senate approved a bill to restore the $130 million in funding last week.

Dayton last year vetoed the same amount in legislative funding. The move triggered months of court cases and forced the Legislature to go into the 2018 session using emergency funds. The Democratic governor wanted to rework costly tax breaks and other measures last year, but eventually relented.

In a statement Monday, Dayton says he’s “glad to put this matter behind us, so that we may turn our attention to the issues important to Minnesotans.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch