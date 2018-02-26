MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Monday night, the City of Duluth is welcoming home the U.S. men’s curling team.
The group won Olympic gold after beating Sweden in the championship match. Four of the five team members are from Minnesota and call the Duluth Curling Club their home.
The American team won the gold medal match after scoring five points in the seventh end to take a commanding 10-5 lead in the match. Team Sweden eventually conceded the match to Team USA.
The other is from Wisconsin. The men’s team includes Tyler George, Matt Hamilton, John Landstiener, Joe Polo and John Shuster.
This is the first curling gold medal for the U.S.