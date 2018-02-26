MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Orono community is coming together to support the family of a student who was charged after making a threat to his school.

This comes after Orono High School was put on lockdown for several hours last Wednesday.

Orono Schools went into lock down shortly before 11 a.m. last Wednesday after a direct threat of gun violence was posted on social media. Police said it is believed the threat came from inside Orono High School.

One student was arrested and is in custody on charges of terroristic threats.

Authorities say no other suspects are being sought. The student was arrested in a classroom at Orono High School, and didn’t have a weapon at the time. The juvenile has not been identified.

According to a GoFundMe page, the boy who’s charged is on the autism spectrum and didn’t fully understand what he was doing.

As of early Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe page has raised over $25,000 to help pay for the family’s legal fees.