MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens have acquired defenseman Mike Reilly from the Minnesota Wild for a fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft.

Reilly had two goals, eight assists, 18 penalty minutes and a minus-6 rating in a career-high 38 games this season for the Wild. The 24-year-old made his NHL debut on Jan. 9, 2016, going back and forth to the AHL several times over the past three seasons.

With Jonas Brodin due back soon from his broken left hand, Reilly was expendable for the Wild with Nate Prosser, Gustav Olofsson and rookie Nick Seeler also in the mix for the third pair on the blue line.

Reilly played three seasons in college at Minnesota, before signing with the Wild in 2015.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)