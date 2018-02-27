Filed Under:Metro Transit, Richfield

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 6-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a crash involving a Metro Transit bus in Richfield Monday morning.

According to Richfield police, the incident occurred at 7:35 a.m. on 73rd and Nicollet.

inx richfield incident mov 6 Year Old Boy Still In Critical Condition After Metro Transit Bus Crash

(credit: CBS)

There, a black Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on 73rd Street approaching Nicollet Avenue when it was struck by a southbound Metro Transit bus. The car the collided with a northbound bus.

Four people from the car were taken to the hospital, including the 6-year-old boy.

Officials at Hennepin County Medical Center say the two others who were hospitalized in the crash are in satisfactory condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch