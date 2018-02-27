MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 6-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a crash involving a Metro Transit bus in Richfield Monday morning.
According to Richfield police, the incident occurred at 7:35 a.m. on 73rd and Nicollet.
There, a black Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on 73rd Street approaching Nicollet Avenue when it was struck by a southbound Metro Transit bus. The car the collided with a northbound bus.
Four people from the car were taken to the hospital, including the 6-year-old boy.
Officials at Hennepin County Medical Center say the two others who were hospitalized in the crash are in satisfactory condition.