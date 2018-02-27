MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) – Monday night, the City of Duluth welcomed home the U.S. men’s curling team.

The group won Olympic gold after beating Sweden in the championship match. Four of the five team members are from Minnesota and call the Duluth Curling Club their home.

The American team won the gold medal match after scoring five points in the seventh end to take a commanding 10-5 lead in the match. Team Sweden eventually conceded the match to Team USA.

The other is from Wisconsin. The men’s team includes Tyler George, Matt Hamilton, John Landstiener, Joe Polo and John Shuster.

This is the first curling gold medal for the U.S.

Read the Associated Press story below:

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Hundreds of relatives, friends and curling fans gathered at Duluth International Airport to welcome home members of the U.S. curling team that won gold at the Olympics in South Korea.

Olympians John Shuster and Tyler George say they were overwhelmed to see the crowd at the airport Monday evening. Shuster says hopefully the exposure will bring curling to a lot more people on a regular basis.

Duluth is holding a community celebration for all Twin Ports Olympians Tuesday. Members of the U.S. women’s and men’s curling teams, cross-country skiing coach Chad Salmela and other Olympic team representatives will attend a special event at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center beginning at 5 p.m.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)