MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ten months after deputies shot and killed a man in the north Metro, a family is pleading for answers.

On Easter Sunday last year, family says Darren Jahnke was repairing a friend’s motor home in Vadnais Heights. That’s when deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near Highway 61 and I-694. Investigators say one of the deputies shot Jahnke inside the RV.

Family says the Medical Examiner still has not released his body.

“We are standing here today to demand that my brother’s body is released immediately to our family’s chosen funeral home for burial — not cremation, for burial,” Jahnke’s sister Jenny Vence said at a news conference Tuesday. “We demand that the BCA releases its findings immediately. We demand that the deputies who killed my brother are held accountable for his death.”

The BCA tells WCCO that it took until Jan. 24 to complete testing and analysis on all evidence. The case is now in the hands of the Ramsey County Attornney, who will decide whether to file charges.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t responded to questions about when it might release the body.

