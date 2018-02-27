MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota’s neighbor to the south just snatched the title of “best state in the country,” leaving Minnesota to settle for first runner-up.

The U.S News & World Report just unveiled their annual rankings Tuesday morning.

“Our Best States ranking from U.S. News is a humbling tribute to our people who have proven time and again that in Iowa, if you’re willing to work hard, you can accomplish anything,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said. “Every Iowan contributes to the success of their community and our state, and we celebrate this honor knowing that our work to build a better Iowa will never be finished.”

Rounding out the top five were Utah, North Dakota, and New Hampshire. Wisconsin ranked 11th on the list, and South Dakota came in at #14.

Louisiana came out worst in the rankings, trailed by Mississippi and New Mexico.

The rankings take into account eight different criteria: education, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, health, crime, fiscal stability, and overall quality of life.

Minnesota’s highest rankings were for quality of life (second behind North Dakota) and opportunity (third, behind New Hampshire and Maryland).