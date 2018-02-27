Filed Under:Minnesota Twins, Paul Molitor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For the first time in franchise history, all 162 Minnesota Twins regular season games in 2018 will be broadcast on television.

Officials with Fox Sports North said Monday the network will air 154 of the 162 games. Six games will be broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1, and at least two will air on ESPN.

The Twins will open the 2018 regular season on Thursday, March 29, at the Baltimore Orioles for a 1:30 p.m. game. The Twins host the Seattle Mariners in the home opener on Thursday, April 5 at Target Field.

The Twins are coming off an 85-77 season last year that included a trip to the American League Wild Card Game. They became the first team to reach the postseason after losing more than 100 games the season before.

They signed manager Paul Molitor to a three-year extension last October

