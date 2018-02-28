Filed Under:Cambridge-Isanti Public Schools, School Closed, School Lockdown, Threat Investigation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Schools in Cambridge, Minnesota have been canceled Wednesday due to a threat under investigation.

On Wednesday morning, Cambridge-Isanti Schools announced it became aware of a rumored, potential threat.

“We have not had sufficient time to fully investigate this threat per our protocols and we are taking precautionary measures to ensure we help keep students safe,” the school said.

Therefore, all Cambridge-Isanti schools will be closed Wednesday.

“We treat all reports of threats seriously and appreciate your understanding as we work to address this matter. We are committed to sharing important information with you,” the school said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis went on lockdown after a suspect fled authorities and later ran into the school.

Surveillance video showed the suspect leaving the building within minutes of going inside. Police are still looking for the suspect.

