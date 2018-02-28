Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police are looking for the shooter who killed a man near downtown Minneapolis.

He was shot in the 700 block of East 18th Street near Interstate 94 just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

He was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.

Police said they didn’t know if the suspect and victim knew each other, however Sgt. Darcy Horn said that it appeared from early reports the victim and suspect “exchanged words, and at some time the shot was fired.”

Police say the shooter took off running. If you know anything, you are asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS.

