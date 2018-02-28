Filed Under:Efrem Hamilton, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re getting a better look at what happened the night a car backed into Minneapolis police officer Efrem Hamilton‘s squad car.

Dash cam video shows a BMW backing into the squad car. The people inside were leaving the scene of a reported fight and shooting.

Squad Car Dash Cam Footage

Hamilton’s Body Camera Footage

Hamilton said he fired at their car thinking the suspect was inside and trying to get away. It happened nearly two years ago when Hamilton was working off-duty.

Last week, a jury found the officer not guilty of any crime for shooting at the car.

