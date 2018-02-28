Filed Under:Rick Nolan, Stewart Mills

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Stewart Mills says he won’t run for Congress again despite Rep. Rick Nolan’s retirement.

Mills said in November he wouldn’t challenge Nolan, a Democrat, for a third time. When Nolan recently announced plans to retire, Mills said he was reconsidering.

But Mills said in a Facebook posting Tuesday that he’d decided against it.

Several Democrats have expressed interest in the northeast Minnesota seat. Pete Stauber, a St. Louis County commissioner and retired Duluth police officer, is running on the Republican side.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch