MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials say a fifth child has died from the flu this season.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the child’s death was reported last week as the number of flu-related hospitalizations in the state continues to drop.

The flu has now been downgraded from widespread to regional.

Last week, there were 255 hospitalizations in Minnesota. That’s down from 340 the week prior.

In total, there’ve been more than 5,000 flu-related hospitalizations last year.