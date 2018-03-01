MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Couples aren’t spending quite as much on weddings these days, but they’re still spending a significant chunk of change.
The latest survey from The Knot shows the average cost of a wedding in 2017 was $33,391, down slightly from the previous year.
The cost drop was partly due to couples choosing less formal affairs.
Some of the top priorities for couples were unique wedding venues and ultimate guest experiences.
That cost, incidentally, does not include the honeymoon.
