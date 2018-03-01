Filed Under:Best Buy

RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Best Buy is reporting surging sales at stores and it’s topped Wall Street’s profit and revenue expectations for the fourth quarter.

Sales at comparable stores jumped 9 percent during the period that includes the critical holidays.

The consumer electronics retailer on Thursday posted net income of $364 million, or $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.42 per share, blowing past the per-share projections from analysts of $2.05, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue for the Richfield, Minnesota, company was $15.36 billion, well above projections for $14.57 billion.

Shares of Best Buy Co. jumped 7 percent before the opening bell.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

