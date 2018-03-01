MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A repeat drunken driver is accused of killing a mother earlier this week when he allegedly drove drunk and slammed head-on into another vehicle.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Feb. 12 on STH 79, just north of Menomonie.

Todd Dormanen, 47, was driving north on the roadway in a Kia SUV when he crashed head-on into a Chevrolet SUV.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Jena Anderson, was killed in the crash. Her daughter, Kallie Anderson, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dormanen was also hurt in the collision and brought to a hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office says that the district attorney charged Dormanen with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, as well as various drunken driving charges.

Dormanen has had four previous DWIs.

His first court appearance was slated for Thursday afternoon. He remains in custody.