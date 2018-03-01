By Mary McGuire
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Two bills aimed at reducing gun violence will go before a House Committee in Saint Paul on Thursday morning.

Both authored by DFL House Representative Dave Pinto, the two pieces of legislation will go before the Public Safety and Security Committee at 10:15 a.m.

One bill would expand background checks to include every gun sold or transferred in Minnesota.

The other would allow family members to curb people from getting their hands on a gun temporarily if they pose a significant danger to themselves or others.

  1. Gregory Fritz says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:59 am

    These pathetic commies…do not belong in the USA

