MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minneapolis man is facing 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing a woman in the heart last summer during a robbery at a downtown parking ramp.

Benjamin Love, 46, pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder Thursday morning, court officials in Hennepin County say.

Love is slated to be sentenced next week to 288 months in prison, an amount greater than that what state guidelines suggest.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said the upward departure was because Love pleaded guilty to two other violent felonies prior to the murder.

According to a criminal complaint, Love stabbed 31-year-old Mai Yer Cha on July 15 as she and three other women were heading to their car in Ramp B.

Love joined them in the elevator and tried to rob them as they got out. Cha tried to stop love and was stabbed in the chest.

