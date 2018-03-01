NEW YORK - OCTOBER 22: Mogul/media personality Martha Stewart signs copies of her new cook book "Martha Stewart's Cooking School: Lessons and Recipes for the Home Cook" at Williams-Sonoma on October 22, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)(Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — March is Women’s History Month, and all month long, a favorite Minneapolis haunt for sweet tooths says they’re paying tribute.

Milkjam Creamery, next to the World Street Kitchen on Lyndale Avenue, announced the first flavor of the month is in honor of Martha Stewart.

“Her featured flavor for the month is grapefruit Campari with a hint of gin,” the ice cream parlor said. “She is the author of numerous bestselling cookbooks, publisher of of Martha Stewart Living magazine. Hosted two long running television shows, which inspired the description ‘with a hint of gin.'”

In addition, Milkjam reported they have narrowed down the “people’s choice” selection down to two women, and are asking the public to vote for the ultimate winner.

The remaining nominees were Katharine Johnson, the NASA mathematician featured in the recent Oscar-nominated film “Hidden Figures,” and Marie Curie, the Nobel-winning physicist and chemist.