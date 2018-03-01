Two syringes containing flu vaccine lie ready at the Whitman-Walker Health Clinic in Washington, DC on January 10, 2013. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said that this year's flu season is expected to be one of the worst the country has seen in 10 years. AFP PHOTO Eva HAMBACH (Photo credit should read EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images)(credit: EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Allina Health has apologized to patients after they say one of their nurses reused syringes intended for one-time use.

“Although this nurse practitioner used a new sterile needle for each patient, in some cases she used a single-dose syringe with more than one patient. This practice is contrary to our protocols,” Allina Health told patients via email.

They believe 161 patients receiving injections in the dermatology department at the Bandana Square clinic were affected during a time period beginning in October.

Allina said that the nurse no longer works at the clinic, and they’re conducting “a comprehensive review” to make sure that this doesn’t ever happen again.

“We believe the risk of infection to these patients is very low. However, out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending these patients be tested for possible exposure to infectious diseases. These tests will be administered by Allina Health at no charge,” Allina said.