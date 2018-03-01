MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died Thursday morning after being hit by a car on University Avenue in Fridley.

The Fridley Police Department says the collision happened shortly after 6 a.m. near the intersection at Osborne Road.

Police noted that the man was not walking in a marked crosswalk.

Officers found the victim with critical injuries. Emergency crews brought him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police say, adding that he did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The collision remains under investigation.