MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves have waived Shabazz Muhammad, the team announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old saw a severe drop in playing time this year. Last year, he averaged 19.4 minutes per game over 78 games, scoring 9.9 points a night. This season, he has appeared in 32 games, averaging 3.8 points in 9.4 minutes per game.

Muhammad was drafted by the Utah Jazz in 2013 and traded to the Wolves on draft night. He tested free agency last offseason before returning to Minnesota.