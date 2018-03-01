Filed Under:Eau Claire, School Shooting, School Threat, Terroristic Threats, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in western Wisconsin say a 13-year-old student is charged with making terroristic threats earlier this week after he allegedly threatened a school shooting.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the student is facing charges of terroristic threats, battery and disorderly conduct. He was slated to appear in court Thursday.

According to officials, the student threatened the possibility of a shooting Friday at Elk Mound Middle School, just west of Eau Claire.

The threat came following a fight on a school bus as students returned to campus from a field trip.

The sheriff’s office says it has zero tolerance for threats of school violence and will station extra patrol in and around the school to ensure a safe environment.

