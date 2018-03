MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Wisconsin seized more than 300 marijuana plants in a drug bust Thursday morning.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 37-year-old Michael Haney was arrested in the bust. He is in custody on charges of manufacturing marijuana.

The sheriff’s department said a “very sophisticated growing operation” was found while executing a search warrant at Haney’s barn in Comstock, Wisconsin. The search came after a month-long investigation.