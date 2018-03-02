MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Merrifield semi truck driver is dead after he broadsided another semi late Thursday night in Aitkin County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at about 11:44 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 169 and County Road 3 in Waukenabo Township.

Terry Lee Page, 60, was driving southbound on Hwy. 169 when he struck a trailer filled with logs while crossing C.R. 3.

Page was killed in the crash. The driver of the other semi — 45-year-old Garin Lee Hockett of Backus — suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It is not clear who had the right of way at the time of the crash. Investigators say both drivers were wearing their seat belts, and road conditions were dry.

The state patrol is investigating.