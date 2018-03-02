ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Legislators have rejected emergency funding to repair Minnesota’s troubled new computer system for processing license and vehicle registrations.

That means nearly 40 employees assigned to fix the platform known as MNLARS will be out of work at the end of the month. Problems with the multimillion dollar system have meant long lines and waits for Minnesotans needing vehicle services.

The House Thursday voted down a DFL motion to allocate $10 million from the Driver and Vehicle Services agency to help fix the system. That allocation was part of a $43 million request made this year for continued repairs to the $93 million system.

