MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — A number of flights were cancelled at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Friday morning owing to the large nor’easter hitting the East Coast.

As of 8 a.m., flights arriving from or departing to New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville and Washington D.C. were among those that were cancelled.

As of this hour, here are the latest @mspairport flight cancellations owing to the east coast snowstorm. pic.twitter.com/ebBIPlEjK4 — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) March 2, 2018

The National Weather Service is warning of possible record high tides in Massachusetts from the nor’easter.

The service says seas could top 15.5 feet (4.7 meters) at a tidal gauge in Boston Harbor, but it is anticipating a high tide of 14.5 feet (4.4 meters) to 15.1 feet (4.6 meters) in the harbor.

A storm earlier this winter brought a record high tide of more than 15 feet (4.5 meters) to Boston.

Authorities are urging residents of coastal communities to be prepared to evacuate if necessary in advance of Friday’s noon high tide. The National Weather Service says all of Rhode Island is under flood and high wind watches through Sunday morning.

Wind gusts exceeding 50 mph (80 kph) are expected as the storm moves up the Eastern Seaboard.

