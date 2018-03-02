MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves have recalled rookie Justin Patton from their G League affiliate, the team announced Friday.

The Wolves drafted Patton 16th overall, and he has yet to appear in a game for Minnesota this season. He underwent surgery last summer after breaking his foot during a workout.

He has played in 28 games for the Iowa Wolves, averaging 12.4 points on 49.8 percent shooting, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 21.1 minutes per game.

Big man Taj Gibson left Thursday night’s loss to the Trail Blazers with an injury, and with another road game Friday night against the Utah Jazz, Patton could finally make his Timberwolves debut.