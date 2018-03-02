MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota have identified the man found dead in fish house during the International Eelpout Festival.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Samuel Schooley of Bemidji was found unresponsive on Leech Lake around 9 a.m. Sunday. He was transported to the hospital, where he was immediately pronounced dead.

Schooley’s cause of death has not been released. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

The annual Eelpout Festival brings about 10,000 people to the small town of Walker.