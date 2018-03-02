MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota students of color are twice as likely as their white classmates to be kicked out of school.

A new study found that while minorities make up 31 percent of the state’s student population, they receive 66 percent of the suspensions and expulsions.

The report found a similar disparity for students with disabilities.

The state human rights department says those gaps violate the law because they deny children an education. The department will now work with schools to make sure students are treated equally.