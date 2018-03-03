Filed Under:Cystic Fibrosis, Downtown Minneapolis, IDS Center, Local TV, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — How many stairs would you say you climb on any given day?

That number would not come even close to what many tackled Saturday at the IDS Center — and all for a great cause.

Hundreds Race Up IDS Center For Cystic Fibrosis

(credit: CBS)

About 500 people had to ascend 1,280 steps at the 37th annual IDS Climb in downtown Minneapolis, which benefits the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

“It’s a different kind of tough,” said climber Jason Larson. “There’s nothing quite so taxing on your legs and your lungs as this.”

Event organizers say $130,000 was raised Saturday for the foundation.

Couldn’t climb but want to donate? Click here for more information.

