MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police have arrested a man accused of trying to rape a woman inside of a bathroom at Minneapolis Community and Technical College Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the scene at about 1 p.m. School public safety officers had already detained the man before they arrived.

Investigators said the victim screamed for help, and nearby students and security soon intervened.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, is awaiting formal charges at the Hennepin County Jail.