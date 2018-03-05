WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
Filed Under:Chaska, Chaska Post Office, Local TV, U.S. Postal Service

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in the southwest metro are investigating after a large quantity of mail was stolen from a post office over the weekend.

Someone broke into the drop-off mailbox at the Chaska post office at 300 North Pine Street between 3:30 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday, according to the city’s police department.

The suspect cut the locks off the mailbox stole the mail inside. If you deposited mail at that location during the timeframe of the crime, police recommend you take proper steps to protect yourself.

Three similar mail thefts occurred in Chanhassen last week as well, police said.

 

