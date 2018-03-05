MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As snow, sleet and thundersnow descended on Minnesota Monday morning, there were 65 crashes on state roads and 77 spin-outs.

The State Patrol says the crashes and spin-outs happened on slippery roads between 12 a.m. and 10 a.m., resulting in nine injuries, but no fatalities.

A winter storm warning is currently in effect for a large swath of Minnesota, stretching from Fargo in the northwest and down the Interstate-94 corridor to the Twin Cities metro.

Snow is expected to fall for the rest of Monday and into Tuesday.

As for totals, the metro could see anywhere from 6 to 9 inches of heavy, wet snow while communities just north of the Twin Cities might see up to a foot of accumulation.

Many schools have canceled classes ahead of the storm.