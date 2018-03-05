WINTER WEATHER: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former Burnsville High School music teacher accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student has pleaded guilty Monday.

Erik Akervik, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to having sex with the student and sending nude photos of himself to another student.

A second count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for the same act involving the same victim has been dismissed.

After Akervik was initially charged, more teenagers came forward from the church accusing him of sending inappropriate messages.

A sentencing date has been set for June 14.

A felony charge of electronic solicitation of a child was previously severed by the court and is now set for a jury trial on July 9.

