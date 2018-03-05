MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — March Madness gets underway this weekend with selection Sunday, but next year, Minneapolis will be the center of the college basketball universe.

To kick things off, the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee passed a basketball to the Final Four Minneapolis committee. Tens of thousands of passionate college basketball fans will come to U.S. Bank Stadium for the exciting end of the 2019 March Madness.

“Super Bowl LII showed that when we all work together, the light that shines on our city, our state and our region is brightest,” Kate Mortensen, the CEO of the Minneapolis Final Four Local Organizing Committee, said.

The host committee says just like with the Super Bowl, Final Four events will utilize downtown and Nicollet Mall to keep fans entertained and well fed. People who come downtown can enjoy a free three-day music festival hosted by the NCAA, and the host committee promises to highlight basketball and sports activities across the state.

There will also be opportunities to volunteer at the Final Four weekend.

This year’s March Madness kicks off this weekend on Selection Sunday. The play in games are Tuesday and Wednesday. Then the first rounds tip-off on March 15 and 16. The 2018 Final Four is in San Antonio on March 31st.

You can catch all the NCAA action here on WCCO and CBS.