MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota man is in custody after he led police on a chase in Forest Lake Monday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Service says their Northstar Fugitive Task Force was assigned to arrest Jesse Lee Satter for a parole violation. An officer from the Wyoming Police Department pulled Satter over at around 3:30 a.m. Monday, not knowing he was a fugitive. Marshals say Satter assaulted the officer and sped off.

A few hours later, Wyoming police spotted Satter’s car near the intersection of Broadway and Highway 61 in Forest Lake. When they approached his vehicle, he sped off again, and officers drove after him.

Police say he headed south on Highway 23 before crashing just before noon in Lino Lakes, where he was arrested.