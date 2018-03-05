MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota women’s hockey team eventually had to go through a rebuilding phase.

This was supposed to be that year, but a weekend of upsets has propelled them into the NCAA quarterfinals next Saturday at Wisconsin, the team they had to defeat at Ridder Arena on Sunday for the WCHA Championship.

The Badgers were ranked No. 1, but the Gophers got great goaltending from Sidney Peters, who shutout Ohio State 2-0 on Saturday night in making 33 saves. Then, she allowed just one goal on Sunday in Minnesota’s 3-1 win.

Both Gophers victories were legitimate upsets. Going into the weekend, the Gophers were 0-7-1 combined against Wisconsin and Ohio State this year, and they beat them both on back-to-back days.

Taylor Wente, Taylor Williamson and Nicole Schammel scored the goals. Schammel got the empty-netter to clinch it.

The winner of the Gophers-Badgers game next Saturday advances to the Frozen Four NCAA semifinals at Ridder Arena on March 16.