St. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are questioning the structure of a multi-million dollar settlement between the state of Minnesota and 3M Co.

3M agreed to pay the state of Minnesota $850 million last month, resolving a massive lawsuit alleging damages to natural resources and groundwater in the Twin Cities’ east metro. State agencies will use the money to improve and safeguard drinking water.

House Republicans argued Monday that the settlement was designed to prevent the Legislature from having a say in how those funds are used. Rep. Jim Knoblach says new legislation may be needed to “make sure the money goes to the people it needs to go to.”

The state initially sought $5 billion from Maplewood, Minnesota-based 3M alleging that chemicals used to make Scotchgard and other products seeped into the groundwater.

