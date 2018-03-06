MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Local students are getting involved in the discussion about keeping schools safe after the murder of 17 people at a Florida high school three weeks ago.

Young activists from several north Minneapolis high schools will travel to Washington D.C. to participate in the national March For Our Lives on March 24.

Timothy Brown is a 10th grade student at North High School. He’s been personally impacted by gun violence, and would like to see better security before entering schools as well as other reforms.

“The reason I’m in this is because I want to impact everybody, and show why we need to change these laws and make it harder for people to get guns,” he said.

The students also hope to raise awareness that black youth are victims of violent crime and five times more likely to be victims of gun deaths.