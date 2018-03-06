MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old Bloomington man faces attempted rape, assault and terroristic threat charges in connection with an attack last Friday at Minneapolis Community and Technical College.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s office says students and security members helped stop Asad Abu Mohamed from trying to rape a woman in a campus bathroom.

The criminal complaint says the victim entered the bathroom and tried to go into a handicap stall, which was locked. She then went into the stall next door and sat down.

Mohamed, who had been waiting in the handicap stall, crawled into the victim’s stall, covered her mouth and allegedly threatened to kill her. The victim said he pulled out one of her earrings and pulled her hair.

Witnesses heard the victim’s screams and entered the bathroom, looked over into the stall and saw Mohamed simultaneously smoking a glass pipe and strangling the victim, who was trying to fight back. They said the victim’s pants and underwear were around her ankles.

Campus security officers then entered, and said Mohamed refused to submit to their demands. They sprayed a chemical irritant at Mohamed, and said the suspect began swinging his broken and jagged glass pipe at them. An officer was able to handcuff Mohamed, but suffered bruises and abrasions in the confrontation.

Minneapolis police then arrived, and one of the officers said Mohamed told them “I’ll rape you, too,” while he was being frisked. The officer said Mohamed appeared to be sexually aroused at the time.

Mohamed was on felony probation at the time for a drug charge, and had two previous charges for indecent exposure — both of which were dropped due to his “mental deficiency.”

He was charged Tuesday with one count each of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, making a terroristic threat and fourth-degree assault. He could face up to 13 years in prison if convicted.